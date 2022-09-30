EverWind, Svitzer to deploy 1st green fuel-powered tugs in Canso Strait

September 30, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

EverWind Fuels, a Nova Scotia-based developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production, and Svitzer, a Danish towage operator and part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to deploy one of the world’s first green fuel-powered commercial tug vessels in the Canso Strait in Nova Scotia.

Under the MOU, EverWind will provide green fuel from its green hydrogen and ammonia production facility in Point Tupper, Nova Scotia, in addition to the required infrastructure at its marine terminal to allow for green fuel storage and fueling.

Svitzer will explore the procurement, and/or retrofitting of a green fueled commercial tug vessel to be operated at EverWind’s Point Tupper facility.

As informed, the collaboration is expected to result in the first green fuel-powered commercial tug vessel in Canada.

EverWind’s Point Tupper site is in advanced stages of development and is expected to reach commercial operation in 2025 – the first green hydrogen production in Atlantic Canada – with production volume of approximately one million tonnes of green ammonia by 2026.

“Our ambition to turn Point Tupper into a global green energy hub requires joint development from our partners in government, industry and Indigenous communities. With our Svitzer partnership, we are demonstrating our commitment to decarbonize Nova Scotia in real, demonstrable ways,” Trent Vichie, CEO of EverWind, commented.

“In addition to serving green ammonia export demand, we are focused on immediate and local opportunities to apply our green hydrogen production to Nova Scotia’s net-zero journey. Advancing marine applications of green fuels and developing local fueling infrastructure in the Canso Strait region is an exciting step.”

The collaboration also advances Svitzer’s recently announced decarbonisation strategy, which positions the company to become fully carbon neutral in 2040 and furthers Svitzer’s commitment to develop green fuel solutions for marine applications including solid oxide fuel cell technologies.

“We are committed to reducing our environmental footprint and developing green fuel technology for marine vessels. Developing vessels that can run on green fuels must be done in conjunction with the development of green fuels production and related fueling infrastructure,” Gareth Prowse, Head of Decarbonization of Svitzer, said.

“Our partnership with EverWind is a symbiotic relationship. We are excited to deliver on advancing green pathways for marine vessels in Nova Scotia.”