Express Engineering reaches construction milestone

Express Engineering is advancing the construction of its assembly and test centre with the completion of the structural steel framework.

The £3.5 million investment in purpose-built centre in Gateshead, UK should enable the company maintain growth and expansion plans.

The investment is part of a partnership with UK Land Estates.

It highlights Express’ focus to supply assembled and tested actuators, connection systems and tooling for wellheads and subsea tree structures.

When the centre comes on stream in late 2020, the company expects to create a number of skilled engineering roles.

This is mainly across manufacturing connection systems and other subsea technologies.

Steelwork completion comes as Express Engineering continues to maintain a resilient performance and a cautious position due to Covid-19.

The company won a clutch of new orders earlier this year and expects revenues to exceed £30 million during 2020.

Trevor Hutchinson, connections business manager at Express Engineering, said:

“We are continuing to invest to support our growth ambitions, ensuring that we are well-placed to provide our customers with the high-quality subsea products they need when hopefully the oil and gas market return to some sense of normality and starts to ramp-up.”

Tim Witty, development director at UK Land Estates, also said:

“With lockdown beginning to ease and businesses starting to get back to work, we’re glad to see that a key phase in construction for the centre has reached completion.

“With the site set to create a number of skilled jobs, we welcome this addition to one of our premier trading estates.”