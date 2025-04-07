French engineering group Setec has acquired a majority stake in UK-based Sealand Projects, strengthening its marine engineering and offshore wind capabilities.
Setec expands marine engineering reach with Sealand Projects acquisition

Setec expands marine engineering reach with Sealand Projects acquisition

April 7, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Source: Setec

According to Setec, the acquisition expands the company’s service offering in the marine renewables sector and enhances its presence in the UK and Northern Europe. It follows the launch of Setec offshore wind in 2024 and builds on earlier UK engagements via Setec Consulting Engineers (SCEL), established in 2017.

Sealand Projects supports domestic and international clients with research, consultancy, and project management services and has been active in optimisation and decarbonisation projects targeting maritime transport and port infrastructure.

Founded in 2007 by engineers Miles Jones and Nigel Danhash, Sealand Projects specialises in feasibility studies, design, installation supervision, mooring systems, logistics, and maintenance for marine energy infrastructure. The firm has headquarters in Aberdeen and Glasgow and employs 50 staff and consultants under the leadership of Managing Director Graeme MacDougall.

“After more than a decade of contributing to the development of Sealand Projects, I am pleased to announce that the setec Group has officially acquired Sealand Projects. We are proud that setec has recognised our unique skills and expertise in marine energy projects, and delighted to join this group which will allow us to write the next chapter of our development,” said Graeme MacDougall.

With the UK, and particularly Scotland, serving as a testbed for large-scale floating wind deployment, Setec said it aims to leverage the country’s experience for broader application across European offshore wind markets.

“The United Kingdom is a pioneer in the deployment of floating wind on a large scale, particularly in Scotland. The advances and lessons learned from this market will be rich for many projects and for many countries involved in offshore wind,” said Michel Kahan, President of the Setec Group.

“We are thrilled to get involved and to implement marine engineering, transport and installation solutions designed by our engineers, while contributing to the national and European objectives of decarbonising the energy mix. We are delighted to welcome our colleagues from Sealand Projects and wish them all the best in the setec ecosystem.” 

In June 2024, Sealand Projects completed a factory acceptance test (FAT) for the ZOEX Power wave energy device in Forres, Scotland. 

A month later, ZOEX Power finished the installation of its 100 kW wave energy device at the Port of Aberdeen, South Harbour, with Sealand Projects’ engineers handling the design, project management, procurement, fabrication, installation, and hook-up of the first ZOEX unit.

