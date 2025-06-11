Back to overview
Home Green Marine Catalina Express commissions Incat Crowther for new low-emission ferry design

Catalina Express commissions Incat Crowther for new low-emission ferry design

Vessels
June 11, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Australia-based shipbuilder Incat Crowther has been commissioned by Los Angeles operator Catalina Express to design a new low-emission, renewable diesel-powered passenger ferry that will form part of the Port of Los Angeles’ $31 million Los Angeles Marine Emission Reduction (LA MER) project, funded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

Courtesy of Incat Crowther

As disclosed, LA MER aims to test and evaluate emission-reduction technologies as part of the Port of Los Angeles’ goal of becoming a zero-emission port. Catalina Express was awarded a $15 million grant to match its own $15 million contribution to the project.

It is understood that the new 48-meter passenger ferry will service the one-hour tourist route between Los Angeles’ Long Beach Port and Santa Catalina Island.

Capable of transporting up to 516 passengers across three decks at speeds of up to 37 knots, the vessel will be powered by renewable diesel fuel (R-99) comprised of plant-based stocks, Incat said, adding that the ferry will be propelled by four EPA Tier 4- compliant MTU 4000 series engines, each designed to be equipped with a diesel particulate filter (DPF) once certified by the EPA, USCG, and CARB to meet CARB commercial harbor craft regulations.

Construction on the new vessel, set to take place at Marine Group Boat Works in San Diego, California, is planned to start in July 2025, with sea trials expected to occur in 2027.

Greg Bombard, President and CEO of Catalina Express, stated: “Catalina Express is grateful to CARB for this grant and the partnership with the Port of Los Angeles. Their support has allowed us to move forward on the construction of this new vessel to further the mission of environmental advancement and continuing to provide a valuable and affordable ferry service to Catalina Island for Island residents, visitors and local communities.”

Liane Randolph, CARB’s Chair, remarked: “CARB is proud to support the development of the next generation of advanced marine vessels that will help protect the health of those living and working near ports. California is demonstrating what is possible and is leading the way in bringing cleaner marine vessel technology to the market.”

Grant Pecoraro, Managing Director of Incat Crowther North America, commented: “Incat Crowther is pleased to have been selected to design another groundbreaking and technologically advanced vessel for Catalina Express. We have an extensive track record of designing low and zero-emission ferries for operators around the world and what sets our approach apart is our technology-agnostic process to delivering bespoke designs. We’re looking forward to partnering with the team at Catalina Express to deliver an efficient, safe and world-class renewable diesel passenger vessel that will set the standard for other operators around the world looking to decarbonise.”

Related Article

To note, the Port of Los Angeles is considered to be North America’s “largest gateway.” Over the years, it has endeavored to accelerate its climate neutrality efforts via an array of initiatives, both with domestic partners and partners abroad.

In late 2024, the port secured “landmark” funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to advance its zero-emission targets. Specifically, it received $412 million from the EPA’s Clean Ports Program, for which it applied in May 2024.

As reported, the funding – matched with an additional $236 million from the port itself – carries the potential to cut down on harmful emissions, including but not limited to minimizing annual emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) by what was calculated to be as much as 55 tons.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles