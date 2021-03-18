Expro and FTAI Ocean form well intervention vessel alliance

March 18, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

International oilfield service company Expro Group has formed an exclusive alliance with global vessel provider FTAI Ocean for the supply of the DP3 M/V Pride vessel that will deliver full light well intervention services to the subsea oil and gas sector.

DP3 M/V Pride vessel (Courtesy of Expro Group)

The three-year agreement will see both companies expand their capabilities and resources to deliver a fully integrated intervention package to the industry.

The new alliance creates a full service offering for the riserless and riser-based well intervention and P&A markets, providing all marine, ROV, well intervention, wireline, e-line, coilhose, subsea well access, hydraulic intervention, well planning, execution and offshore well management by a single supplier using one contracting entity.

Both services and technologies will be deployed under the alliance, and will be supported by the introduction of FTAI Ocean’s well intervention smart tower system, which will expand the alliance’s light well intervention vessel services with the provision of both riser and riserless equipment and services.

Expro and FTAI Ocean also said they will offer the new integrated smart tower system, which has been designed, tested, and classed to DNV standards.

The system, operational in water depths up to 1,500 meters in riser mode and 2,500 metres in riser-less mode, will be installed on the flagship DP3 M/V Pride Offshore Construction Vessel.

Graham Cheyne, Expro’s Vice President of Well Access and Subsea, said: “The new alliance and technology offering were paramount in Expro’s recent five-year contract award for the supply of light well intervention services for the Chevron-operated Gorgon facility, offshore Australia.

“We have introduced the first fully integrated alliance package to the market. This not only enhances our light well intervention offering but represents Expro’s strong and continued commitment to safety through reduced risks, lower operational costs, and greater efficiencies for our customers”.

Jon Attenburrow, Managing Director of FTAI Ocean, added: “We are very pleased to be working with Expro, a world leader in well flow technology, with a global footprint and strong track record in subsea well intervention. We look forward to collaborating with Expro to offer clients the highest calibre of subsea intervention services on a global basis”.

To remind, FTAI Ocean, a subsidiary of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI), awarded a contract to UK-based offshore engineering company Osbit back in 2020 to design and construct a new well intervention tower system for the DP3 vessel M/V Pride.