Expro bags Chevron contract for riserless well intervention system

November 16, 2020, by Amir Garanovic

Expro Group Australia, a subsidiary of Expro International Group Holdings, has secured a contract from Chevron Australia for its subsea riserless well intervention (RWI) solution.

Riserless Well Intervention (RWI) solution (Courtesy of Expro Group Australia)

The five-year contract covers the supply of light well intervention vessel services for the Chevron-operated Gorgon facility, Expro Group said.

The RWI system provides a wire through-water integrated solution for carrying out intervention and/or abandonment operations on all types of subsea wells, according to the company.

The intervention package is complete with well access and multiple conveyance methods, including slickline, eline, and the company’s new CoilHose technology, which substitutes coiled tubing’s conventional steel pipe with hose.

The Expro RWI system has been developed as part of wider Subsea Well Access portfolio, which also consists of Subsea Test Tree Assemblies (SSTTA), as well as an Intervention Riser System (IRS), ensuring customers have the correct solution for all subsea well access requirements.

Gary Sims, Expro Senior Area Manager, said: “Australia is an important market for us and we recently invested in an $11 million multi-purpose built facility in Perth which will support the Chevron contract. The facility will have a 2,100 square metre re-enforced dedicated light well intervention area for storage and maintenance of specific equipment.

“We continue to build our local Australia Subsea Well Access expertise. Along with our vessel partner, we will provide a highly skilled, predominately local Australian crew”.

Graham Cheyne, Vice President of Well Access and Subsea, added: “In 2019, we expanded our subsea intervention capabilities with the introduction of two new well access solutions to the market – the RWI and the IRS. Our partnership with an intervention vessel provider combines our efforts to provide a full subsea package to meet our customers’ requirements.

“Built on proven technology and service expertise, this contract award allows us to demonstrate our enhanced subsea strengths.

“Since introducing our new well access solutions, we have secured a number of exciting new contracts in the APAC region, complementing our core subsea landing string business”.