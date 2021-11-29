Expro gathers over $50 million in Asia-Pacific subsea well contracts

November 29, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Oilfield services firm Expro has secured two contracts in Australia and two in Malaysia for subsea well access operations together worth more than $50 million.

In Malaysia, Shell awarded Expro with “a substantial contract” for the provision of a subsea landing string integrated package for the Gumusut-Kakap deepwater field. The contract is for a fixed scope of work on four development wells.

The company also secured a seven-figure contract in Malaysia for the provision of large bore electro hydraulic subsea landing string equipment for a new subsea deepwater campaign.

In Australia, Expro won a multi-million dollar contract for the abandonment of 18 subsea wells and the removal of open water production trees, which will see it deliver an integrated subsea solution, including its Intervention Riser System (IRS), to access the wells and undertake plug and abandonment work.

In addition, the oilfield services firm has been commissioned in Australia to deliver an integrated program for a new subsea development. The contract will include the delivery of a complete subsea completion landing string package and a bespoke high-rate surface well test system.

“As activity in the international subsea oil and gas sector increases following several challenging years, our unique and integrated service portfolio, together with industry recognised expertise and operational excellence, places Expro in a very strong position to support all of our client’s subsea well access activity,” Graham Cheyne, Expro’s vice president of Well Access and Subsea.

“This follows the broadening of our subsea intervention capabilities during 2019 and 2020, with the completion of successful IRS deepwater operations in Mauritania.”

To remind, Expro completed an integrated plug and abandonment (P&A) contract for PC Mauritania 1 Pty Ltd (PCMPL), a subsidiary of Petronas, in Mauritania, earlier this year.

The well intervention scope used Expro’s integrated Open Water Intervention Riser System (OWIRS), deployed from the drillship Pacific Santa Ana for the intervention and barrier placement on 15 wells for PCMPL’s Chinguetti Field Phase II works.