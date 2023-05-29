ExxonMobil taps Texas-based firm for gas-to-energy project off Guyana

May 29, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Texas-based oil and gas services company Trendsetter Engineering has secured a contract with ExxonMobil Guyana for its gas-to-energy project offshore Guyana.

Screenshot. Source: ExxonMobil

Under the contract awarded by Esso Exploration and Production Guyana, Trendsetter will deliver its TCS subsea connectors, hubs, and an assortment of pressure caps and tooling for the project.

The contract also includes subsea valves, sourced from Advanced Technology Valve (ATV) in Colico, Italy. The equipment is slated for delivery in mid-2023.

“We’re delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with ExxonMobil and expand it into the Guyana market,” said Tony Matson, Vice President of Trendsetter Engineering. “Gas-to-Energy is a truly transformational project for the country and people of Guyana and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

The gas-to-energy project includes the construction, commissioning, and operation of an onshore natural gas liquids and natural gas processing plant (NGL Plant), which is proposed to be located at the Amsterdam (Demerara River)/Vriesland Area, West Bank Demerara.

It also includes an offshore pipeline, measuring some 225 kilometers, from the Liza Phase 1 and Liza Phase 2 FPSO vessels located within the Stabroek Block to La Jalousie/Nouvelle Flanders, West Coast Demerara.

A consortium of Subsea 7 and Van Oord will deliver project management, engineering, and installation of approximately 190 kilometers of pipeline in water depths of up to 1,450 meters for the project, while TechnipFMC will provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of subsea risers and pipelines.

The startup of the facilities is expected to take place by the end of 2024.