TechnipFMC wins work for Guyanese gas-to-energy project

August 2, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

TechnipFMC has won a contract by ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) for the gas-to-energy project offshore Guyana.

Subject to final project sanction, TechnipFMC will provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of subsea risers and pipelines.

The project will connect the production from Liza Destiny and Unity back to shore, delivering associated gas from the field to a gas-fired power plant that will supply electricity to the community.

TechnipFMC currently employs more than 85 Guyanese and plans to continue to hire and train additional local staff in support of the contract.

“The Gas to Energy Project is another example of how we are helping deliver the energy the world needs, and we are thrilled to be supporting another project in Guyana. We remain proud of our dedicated Guyanese employees and are committed to the continued development and expansion of local capabilities,” said Jonathan Landes, president, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

Related Article Posted: 5 days ago Subsea 7 and Van Oord join Guyana’s gas-to-energy project Posted: 5 days ago

The gas-to-energy project will include the construction, commissioning, and operation of an onshore natural gas liquids and natural gas processing plant (NGL Plant), which is proposed to be located at the Amsterdam (Demerara River)/Vriesland Area, West Bank Demerara.

It also includes an offshore pipeline, measuring some 225 kilometers, from the Liza Phase 1 and Liza Phase 2 FPSO vessels located within the Stabroek Block to La Jalousie/Nouvelle Flanders, West Coast Demerara.

The startup of the facilities is expected to take place by late 2024.

A consortium of Subsea 7 and Van Oord was also recently awarded a contract for the project.

The companies will deliver project management, engineering, and installation of approximately 190 kilometers of pipeline in water depths of up to 1,450 meters.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: