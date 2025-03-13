Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy ExxonMobil’s FPSO adds ‘next level’ sustainability notation to its collection

ExxonMobil’s FPSO adds ‘next level’ sustainability notation to its collection

Business Developments & Projects
March 13, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

A floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit owned by ExxonMobil Guyana, a subsidiary of U.S. oil major ExxonMobil, has received the first sustainability notation of its kind from the classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

FPSO Liza Unity offshore Guyana; Source: SBM Offshore

The SUSTAIN-2 notation bestowed upon FPSO Liza Unity–which is operated by SBM Offshore–is said to be the next level in ABS’s vessel sustainability program. According to the classification society, the program is aimed at helping fleets meet the environmental and human elements requirements contained in the United Nations’ strategic Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“ABS continues to work closely with our clients to develop innovative solutions for new market challenges. With the award of SUSTAIN-2, we are proud to continue to support SBM Offshore and their comprehensive strategy to address sustainability considerations,” said Miguel Hernandez, ABS’ Senior Vice President of Global Offshore.

The vessel was also recognized as the first in the world to receive the notation’s predecessor, SUSTAIN-1, in 2021, which takes into account sustainability-related aspects like pollution control and waste management. As explained by ABS, SUSTAIN-2 recognizes additional concepts, such as the use of low-carbon fuels and human-centered design.

Alex Glenn, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at SBM Offshore, stated: “We are very proud that Liza Unity has become the first FPSO to be awarded the advanced SUSTAIN-2 notation by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). This achievement highlights SBM Offshore’s commitment to protecting the environment by adhering to stringent standards for emissions reduction, pollution management and life cycle sustainability.”

Last year, Liza Unity won the world’s first REMOTE-CON notation, also from ABS. This class notation is said to demonstrate the vessel’s alignment with remote-control functions.

The unit, which has an installed production capacity of approximately 220,000 barrels of oil per day, was the second FPSO built for ExxonMobil’s Stabroek Block development in Guyana, arriving there to work on the Liza field in October 2021.

The first FPSO at the Liza field, Liza Destiny, started production in December 2019 as part of the Liza Phase 1 development. Liza Unity began producing in February 2022, as part of the Liza Phase 2 development. Another FPSO, Prosperity, is working at ExxonMobil’s third development, known as Payara.

