Ezion and Connector Subsea Solutions collaborate in Nigeria
- Business developments & projects
Ezion Geber Energy has agreed with Connector Subsea Solutions to formally represent the company in Nigeria.
The collaboration with a minimum three year duration will help support current offshore Nigeria projects and enable growth across all pipeline repair product lines.
“We are excited to have secured this exciting partnership. Nigeria is the largest oil and gas producer in Africa and although we have secured and delivered some landmark projects for the major operators in this region, we are keen to ensure continued local expertise, communication and support, despite the challenges of COVID-19. Ezion Gerber is the perfect partner for us in this regard,” said Ivar Hanson, CSS CEO.
Ezion-Geber Energy provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation services, which include pipeline inspection, maintenance and repair for the oil and gas industry.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 23 days ago
Connector Subsea Solutions adds chief finance officer
Connector Subsea Solutions (CSS) has appointed Egil Krukhaug as chief finance officer effective Octo...Posted: 23 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Connector Subsea Solutions acquires Isotek Oil and Gas
Connector Subsea Solutions (CSS) has completed the acquisition of Isotek Oil and Gas. The acquisitio...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 4 months ago
OPT-Modus-Saab Seaeye Subsea Vehicle Residency Solution
Ocean Power Technologies, Modus Seabed Intervention and Saab Seaeye are working on a new solution fo...Posted: 4 months ago
-
Posted: 8 months ago
First Subsea, Trelleborg Supply Connectors for Kincardine
First Subsea has secured a second contract with Spanish Cobra Group to provide dynamic bend stiffene...Posted: 8 months ago