Ezion and Connector Subsea Solutions collaborate in Nigeria

Ezion Geber Energy has agreed with Connector Subsea Solutions to formally represent the company in Nigeria.

The collaboration with a minimum three year duration will help support current offshore Nigeria projects and enable growth across all pipeline repair product lines.

“We are excited to have secured this exciting partnership. Nigeria is the largest oil and gas producer in Africa and although we have secured and delivered some landmark projects for the major operators in this region, we are keen to ensure continued local expertise, communication and support, despite the challenges of COVID-19. Ezion Gerber is the perfect partner for us in this regard,” said Ivar Hanson, CSS CEO.

Ezion-Geber Energy provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation services, which include pipeline inspection, maintenance and repair for the oil and gas industry.