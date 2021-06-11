Fairfield orders first dual-fuel chemical tanker newbuildings

June 11, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Chemical tanker service company Fairfield Chemical Carriers (FCC) has inked a contract with Japan’s Fukuoka Shipbuilding for the construction of two 26,300 dwt dual-fuel stainless steel chemical tankers.

As disclosed, the newbuilding duo will feature dual-fuel/LNG propulsion, 26 duplex stainless steel cargo tanks, energy-reducing improvements to hull design and equipment, and be outfitted with a smart ship platform to further optimize performance and efficiency.

“A greater investment in the ships is required as we add new propulsion technology, additional tanks, and other operational/design improvements,” Jacob de Vries, FCC’s chief commercial officer commented.

“In this project, adopting a propulsion system using LNG as a fuel along with smart shipping concepts to enhance fuel consumption,

improve vessel routing, and optimize fleet and cargo management are being combined to reduce the environmental footprint of the vessels”, the statement reads.

Furthermore, the contract comes with an option of purchasing additional four vessels while Anglo Eastern Ship Management has been appointed technical manager of the vessels.

“A commitment to acting quickly and meaningfully to reduce the carbon footprint of our operations in advance of reductions mandated under IMO2030 is core to our fleet development strategy,” Todd Clough, President of the group stressed.

The first two units will be delivered in the second half of 2023.

In addition to dual-fuel vessels now ordered, Fairfield has four 19,900 dwt and two 25,000 dwt stainless steel parcel chemical tanker vessels on order with Fukuoka.

They are scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2021 through the end of 2022.

The company currently operates with 40 fully stainless steel chemical tankers between 19,900 dwt and 26,000 dwt, with an average age of 4 years.