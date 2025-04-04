Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel John T. Essberger wraps up first bio-LNG bunkering at Hamina LNG terminal

Business Developments & Projects
April 4, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

E&S Tankers, a joint venture of Essberger Tankers and Stolt Tankers, has conducted the first bio-LNG bunkering for its newbuild dual-fuel stainless steel parcel chemical tanker John T. Essberger at the Hamina LNG terminal in Finland.

Launch of John T. Essberger (Archive). Courtesy of E&S Tankers

The company shared this milestone operation via social media on April 4, a year after the first-ever ship bunkering operation was hosted by the Hamina LNG terminal.

The bunkering was described as “an important step” in E&S Tankers’ sustainability commitment to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and explore short-term sustainability solutions.

“Bio-LNG – biomethane liquefied from the gas grid and produced from European feedstocks – offers a viable way for us to help further decarbonize our operations with the existing LNG infrastructure on board. This transition aligns with our Group’s efforts and supports our mission to provide efficient, responsible, and safe shipping solutions,” E&S Tankers said.

The ship named John T. Essberger is a 6,600 dwt stainless steel parcel chemical tanker built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Dingheng for E&S Tankers under the shipbuilding order including 4+4 units.

All vessels have dual-fuel LNG propulsion and a certified Finnish/Swedish 1A ice class. German engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions was contracted to deliver integrated HyProp ECO propulsion solutions for the vessels.

In addition, the vessels feature optimized hull design and equipment, for a significantly improved energy efficiency of at least 30% and the ability to use shore power connections during cargo operations.

In line with fleet renewal and emission reduction ambitions, German shipping company John T. Essberger also has 13,000 dwt methanol-ready chemical tankers with 1A ice class and stainless steel tanks at the Rainbow shipyard in Nantong, China.

