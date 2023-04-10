FCC debuts LNG-powered tanker Fairchem Pioneer
Fairfield Chemical Carriers (FCC), a US operator specialising in chemical tankers, has launched the Fairchem Pioneer, its first LNG-powered stainless steel chemical tanker.
The LNG dual-fueled (DF) vessel, jointly developed by Fukuoka Shipbuilding and Fairfield Japan, a subsidiary of FCC, was launched on 7 April.
According to FCC, it boasts LNG propulsion technology that reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 25% compared to traditional marine fuels.
ClassNK certification society has given an A rating to the vessel, evaluating it as “the ship with high decarbonisation, environmentally friendly performance, and innovativeness.”
To note, the vessel was evaluated under the “Zero-Emission Accelerating Ship Finance” programme, jointly operated by ClassNK and the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ), which provided financing to Fukuoka Shipbuilding for the construction.
FCC said that its series of LNG DF vessels underlines its commitment to being at the forefront of delivering environmentally sustainable chemical tanker operations.