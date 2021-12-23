FESCO to boost container shipping ties with Japan

December 23, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

FESCO Transportation Group, the largest intermodal transport operator in Russia, revealed it will further increase container traffic on the route connecting Japan and Russia.

The plans were revealed during a meeting of the workgroup on transport of the Intergovernmental Russian-Japanese Commission on Trade and Economic Issues in which Andrey Severilov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FESCO, took part.

As informed, the volume of transit cargo from Japan via Russia transported by the Russian intermodal company in 2021 grew more than 10 times compared to last year.

In addition to Trans-Siberian LandBridge – the existing joint service with JSC “RZD Logistics” designated inter alia for delivery of goods from Japan to countries of the European Union and back, in 2021 the group launched several new transit services from the Asia-Pacific region.

Moreover, in 2021 FESCO and NIPPON EXPRESS together with JSC “Russian Railways” launched test transportations of Toyota motor spare parts on route Kobe – St. Petersburg.

Severilov also reported the results of work of the marine FESCO Japan Trans-Siberian Line, the volume of traffic on which increased by 70% in 10 months this year and amounted to about 21 thousand TEU.

In 2022, the group plans to further increase container traffic on this line, including by adding ship calls to three more ports in Japan.

Severilov invited representatives of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan to consider the possibility of participation of the company representatives in long-term tender procedures of major Japanese exporters.

FESCO container fleet exceeds 100 thousand TEU

Separately, FESCO said it has increased its container fleet to 109,000 TEU.

Image Courtesy: FESCO

In total, the group acquired 11 thousand containers or 21 thousand TEU in 2021.

Most of the containers were sent for loading to ports of China for their further shipment on FESCO foreign trade lines.

The remaining containers continue to arrive from the factory located in the Chinese city of Dalian.

In 2022, as part of the company’s development strategy, FESCO aims to continue to increase its container fleet.

In addition to expanding its container fleet, FESCO has been adding new vessels to its fleet, too.

Last week, the company accepted another vessel into operation – containership FS Ipanema.

The 1,794 TEU unit has a length of 179.7 meters and a width of 27.6 meters.

FESCO will manage the vessel, including commercial, technical and HR issues. FS Ipanema will continue its work on the line between ports of the United States and Venezuela under the current contract.