Biofuel-capable, diesel-electric cement carrier arrives home

Vessels
August 25, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

MV Tamarack, an eco-friendly cement carrier, arrived at the Port of Montreal on August 22, 2025, completing its maiden transatlantic voyage and marking a major milestone in North American shipping.

Owned by Eureka Shipping, a joint venture between Cyprus-based SMT Shipping and Canada’s CSL Group, the 122.9-meter-long vessel is said to be “the first newly built cement carrier to enter service in the Great Lakes in two decades”.

Delivered at Holland Shipyard in the Netherlands in late July 2025, MV Tamarack made a brief stop in Montreal before proceeding to load its first cement cargo.

Managed by CSL’s Canadian division, Canada Steamship Lines, the 12,500 dwt mechanical/ pneumatic vessel replaces two older ships with a high-performance design that maintains the same cargo capacity while reducing environmental impact.

Purpose-built for the Great Lakes, MV Tamarack features a 10,700 cbm cement cargo hold, diesel-electric propulsion, and advanced manoeuvrability systems. The vessel is equipped to run on HVO biofuel and includes shore-power compatibility, noise insulation, and energy-saving cargo systems, all designed to reduce emissions and improve operational efficiency.

“Bringing MV Tamarack to the Great Lakes has been a true team effort,” Kai Grotterud, Managing Director of Eureka Shipping, commented.

“This highly efficient vessel is the result of a close collaboration with our customer, smart design, and a shared vision for more responsible shipping. We’re proud to set a new standard for sustainability and performance in the region.”

In other news, CSL recently deployed its newest addition to the fleet, MV CSL Flexvik, an 18,003 dwt hybrid self-loading/unloading vessel. Delivered on May 31, 2025, from Wulkan Shipyard in Szczecin, Poland, MV CSL Flexvik is the result of a strategic conversion from a conventional bulk carrier into a purpose-built vessel optimized for flexible delivery of materials for infrastructure and offshore energy projects.

