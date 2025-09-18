Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding AtoB@C Shipping: Eighth plug-in hybrid newbuild delivered

September 18, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

AtoB@C Shipping, a Sweden-based subsidiary of Finnish shipping company ESL Shipping, has taken delivery of Ventumar, the eighth vessel in its pioneering series of twelve plug-in hybrid coasters.

Courtesy of AtoB@C Shipping

The battery hybrid newbuilding belongs to the Green Coaster series, which has been described as “a major leap forward” in energy-efficient maritime transport.

Each 5,400 dwt vessel is equipped with advanced battery technology and shore-side electricity solutions, enabling emission-free and quiet port operations.

“Ventumar is another strong step towards our vision of sustainable shortsea shipping. These vessels are not only technologically advanced but also a clear signal to our customers and partners that sustainability and operational excellence can go hand in hand,” Frida Rowland, Commercial Director at AtoB@C Shipping, commented.

In June this year, the company accepted delivery of its seventh 5,400 dwt plug-in hybrid newbuilding, Biomar.

The ninth vessel of the series, Fleximar, was launched at the beginning of September ahead of planned delivery later this year.

The Swedish shipping company, which specializes in carrying industrial products, project cargos and raw materials, has ordered twelve 5,400 dwt plug-in hybrid vessels from India-based Chowgule & Company. One vessel will be delivered every quarter until the autumn of 2026.

