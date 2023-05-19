Final inter-array cables loaded and ready for world’s largest floating wind farm

May 19, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The final inter-array cable loadout has been completed for Equinor’s Hywind Tampen, the world’s largest floating offshore wind farm in operation.

JDR Cable Systems

The remaining eleven kilometres of 630mm2 dynamic cabling including accessories were loaded onto the Normand Vision, a construction support vessel (CSV) from Ocean Installer, the company in charge of installing inter-array cables on the Hywind Tampen floating offshore wind farm.

JDR Cable Systems will support the termination and testing work once the cables have been installed for the world’s largest floating offshore wind farm to date.

The UK-headquartered company is responsible for supplying the electric cables for the project from its factory in Hartlepool, with the first of multiple load-outs being completed in July last year.

Hywind Tampen is the first wind farm in the world that is supplying electricity to oil and gas platforms.

The project has a system capacity of 88 MW and is expected to meet 35 per cent of the electrical power demand on the Gullfaks and Snorre fields. This will cut CO2 emissions from the fields by about 200,000 tonnes per year, according to Equinor.

The power from the first wind turbine was delivered to the Gullfaks A platform in the North Sea on 13 November 2022, while the project started delivering power to the second oil and gas field, Snorre, just a few days ago.