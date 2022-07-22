Subsea 7 plants first cables for Hywind Tampen floating offshore wind farm

July 22, 2022, by Adnan Memija

Subsea 7 has laid the first subsea cables in the water for the 94.6 MW Hywind Tampen floating wind farm offshore Norway.

Source: Subsea 7

JDR Cable System is in charge of supplying the electric cables for the project from its factory in Hartlepool, the UK, while Subsea 7 is responsible for the installation of the cables and the connection to the Snorre A and B and Gullfaks A, B and C oil and gas platforms.

JDR has completed the first of multiple load-outs of dynamic subsea cables for the floating offshore wind project.

The load-out consisted of five terminated cables each with pull-in-head arrangements on either end from carousel storage located within the facility.

Source: JDR Cable Systems

The floating wind project entered the offshore construction phase in March with the transport and installation of the suction anchors at the site located about 140 kilometers off the Norwegian coast.

Hywind Tampen will comprise 11 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines installed on concrete SPAR-type floating foundations in water depths of between 260 and 300 metres.

Once commissioned by the end of 2023, Hywind Tampen will become the largest floating offshore wind farm in operation.

The project was initially scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022, but due to some deviations found in steel quality in four tower sections and supply chain bottlenecks, the first seven wind turbines will come on stream this year as planned, while the final four will be installed next spring, according to Equinor.

Equinor is developing and will operate the NOK 5 billion (EUR 488 million) wind farm on behalf of the partnerships which include Equinor Energy AS, Petoro AS, and OMV (Norge) AS for the Gulflaks license, and Equinor Energy AS, Petoro AS, Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS, Wintershall Dea Norge AS, and Vår Energi AS for the Snorre license.