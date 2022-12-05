Final UK land cable piece in for Viking Link interconnector

December 5, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Balfour Beatty has laid the final piece of land cable on the UK side of the Viking Link interconnector project which will connect the British and Danish power grids.

Balfour Beatty reeled the final piece of land cable into position near Mablethorpe in Lincolnshire, marking the 118th cable laid in the 65-kilometer land route which runs from the coast to Bicker Fen substation where imported green energy will join the UK transmission system.

“We’re delighted to have successfully delivered the final cable pull on the Viking Link project – a milestone which marks a giant leap forward in connecting and securing the electricity supply between Britain and Denmark,” said Ian Currie, Managing Director of Balfour Beatty’s Power Transmission and Distribution business.

“We now turn our attention to the final stages of the scheme which once complete, will provide 1.4 million homes in Britain with renewable energy and in turn, help the UK to achieve its net zero targets.”

Viking Link will connect the Bicker Fen substation with Revsing in southern Jutland in Denmark.

The total length of the interconnector is approximately 760 kilometers, with 620 kilometers of submarine cable and 65 kilometers and 75 kilometers of onshore cable in the UK and Denmark, respectively.

The 1.4 GW project is expected to be completed by December 2023.

“This is a key milestone for Viking Link and means we are one step closer to completion. Once operational Viking Link will play a key role in the UK energy system allowing us to share green energy with our partners in Denmark and ensure security of supply,” said Phil Sandy, National Grid Director for New Interconnectors.

According to Sandy, the estimate is that by 2030 interconnectors will have saved the UK around 100 million tonnes of CO2 by enabling the fast and flexible sharing of clean and green energy with its European neighbors, an equivalent to taking two million cars off the road.