Back to overview
Home Green Marine MSC’s cruise division officially opens new sustainable terminal in Barcelona

MSC’s cruise division officially opens new sustainable terminal in Barcelona

Business Developments & Projects
April 9, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The cruise division of Switzerland-based shipping major MSC Group has officially inaugurated the new MSC Barcelona terminal in Spain, with EXPLORA II, the second ship from luxury lifestyle ocean travel brand Explora Journeys, making the first call.

Credit: MSC

As disclosed, this terminal was designed with a focus on environmental features and energy efficiency. It is said to incorporate energy-saving technologies and sustainable materials, including solar panels and optimized natural light to minimize the need for artificial lighting, along with a rainwater collection system to supply water for toilets and landscaped areas to reduce water usage. The terminal has, reportedly, achieved Gold Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification in recognition of its energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

MSC highlighted that shore-to-ship power connectivity will be available in 2027 when docked ships can switch off their engines, connect to the local power grid and eliminate emissions in port.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, commented: “Barcelona has been a strategic partner for MSC Group for more than four decades and for MSC Cruises for more than 25 years, and our commitment is unwavering. The new terminal is not just an investment in modern port infrastructure but demonstrates that we are aligned with the city’s strategy for a more balanced and sustainable model of tourism, all whilst bringing positive economic benefits to the region. We look forward to this new chapter with the Port of Barcelona as our guests from MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys enjoy the benefits that this modern, innovative and sustainable cruise facility brings.”

It is understood that this summer, MSC Cruises will have a choice of five ships offering embarkation in Barcelona – MSC World Europa, MSC Seaview, MSC Seaside, MSC Magnifica and MSC Orchestra as part of their sailings in the Mediterranean Sea. Furthermore, EXPLORA II is expected to make regular calls throughout the summer season.

In other news, it is worth mentioning that MSC Cruises rolled out the red carpet for MSC World America, the company’s third newbuilding powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). As informed, the 333.3-meter-long cruise vessel was delivered during a ceremony held on March 27, 2025, at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique’s shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. The ship’s official naming ceremony is slated for April 9, 2025, MSC said, adding that the unit will enter service from Miami starting April 12, 2025.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles