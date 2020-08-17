First Subsea to shield Formosa 2 cables
First Subsea has secured a contract by Jan De Nul to provide the cable protection system for the export and inter-array cables at the Formosa 2 offshore wind project in Taiwan.
The order represents First Subsea’s second cable protection system award in Taiwan and follows last year’s cooperation with Jan De Nul at the Formosa 1 Phase 2 project.
Formosa 2 will comprise 47 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines slated for commissioning in 2021.
The construction on the project started in June with onshore and nearshore works for the landfall site. The installation of the subsea cables is scheduled to begin next year.
The 376 MW wind farm is being developed by a partnership between JERA, Macquarie’s Green Investment Group, and Swancor Renewable Energy.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 26 days ago
First Formosa 2 hardware arrives in Port of Taichung
The first batch of pin piles for the Formosa 2 jacket foundations have been offloaded at the Port of...Posted: 26 days ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
EEW pipes for Formosa 2 jackets
EEW Group is producing the steel pipe components for the 47 jacket foundations to be installed on th...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Jan De Nul starts Formosa 2 construction work
Jan De Nul has kicked off construction works in Taiwan for the 376 MW Formosa 2 offshore wind farm. ...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Jan De Nul selects Formosa 2 staging post
Jan De Nul will set up a logistics and operations hub for the 376 MW Formosa 2 offshore wind farm pr...Posted: 3 months ago