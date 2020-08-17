First Subsea to shield Formosa 2 cables

August 17, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

First Subsea has secured a contract by Jan De Nul to provide the cable protection system for the export and inter-array cables at the Formosa 2 offshore wind project in Taiwan.

The order represents First Subsea’s second cable protection system award in Taiwan and follows last year’s cooperation with Jan De Nul at the Formosa 1 Phase 2 project.

Formosa 2 will comprise 47 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines slated for commissioning in 2021.

The construction on the project started in June with onshore and nearshore works for the landfall site. The installation of the subsea cables is scheduled to begin next year.

The 376 MW wind farm is being developed by a partnership between JERA, Macquarie’s Green Investment Group, and Swancor Renewable Energy.