First UK-Norway interconnector back in full capacity following repairs

June 13, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

The 1,400 MW North Sea Link (NSL) that connects the UK and Norway is set to return to full operations today, 13 June, following the repair of a technical fault which saw the project operating at half capacity.

The North Sea Link

Norway’s Statnett reported on 8 June that a fault caused the unavailability of the NSL interconnector and that the project will be operated at 700 MW capacity until repairs are done.

Now that the fault at the plant in Suldal in Norway has been repaired, the project will be back to full capacity.

The cable fault occurred due to a technical fault in the rectifier system, Statnett reported.

North Sea Link runs between the Suldal municipality in Norway and the Newcastle area in England.

The 720-kilometer interconnector was completed in early June 2021 and on 18 June transmission between Norway and the UK was tested for the first time. The €1.6 billion project was commisioned on 1 October 2021.

A few months ago, Statnett decided to reduce the maximum capacity on the 1,400 MW interconnector in order to make a balance for import and export.