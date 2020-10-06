FLASC sets commercialisation pathway with Subsea 7
Non-battery based offshore energy storage solutions pioneer FLASC has established a collaboration agreement with Subsea 7.
FLASC’s patented Hydro-Pneumatic Energy Storage (HPES) concept combines pressurised seawater with compressed air to create an energy storage device.
Specifically, the technology leverages existing infrastructure and supply chains, along with the marine environment itself as a natural heatsink.
The first working prototype was successfully tested in 2018.
The technology has also secured a statement of feasibility based on a technical and commercial assessment by DNV-GL.
Consequently, the collaboration will aim towards the commercialisation of offshore HPES.
The parties will develop solution classes based on FLASC’s core technology, targeting a number of use-cases; from conventional grid-connected wind farm applications to decarbonisation initiatives in the offshore oil and gas sector.
The parties will also jointly pursue early-stage implementations of these solutions within Subsea 7’s upcoming and future projects.
Daniel Buhagiar, co-founder and CEO of FLASC, said:
“We truly believe that sustainable co-located energy storage will be crucial to unlocking the full potential of offshore renewables. We have seen consistently growing interest for innovations that address the unique challenges of the offshore environment.
“Through this collaboration, we look forward to accelerating our path to market, in line with the growing demands of an offshore sector in the midst of an accelerating green transition.”
Thomas Sunde, VP Strategy and Technology of Subsea 7, also said:
“We believe that cost effective and reliable industrial scale energy storage solutions are essential to unlock the promise of offshore renewables and accelerate the energy transition.
“FLASC’s Hydro-Pneumatic Energy Storage (HPES) solution is an innovative technology with significant potential, offering a competitive and more sustainable alternative to Li-ion battery farms.”
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 13 days ago
Stena to use large ‘powerbanks’ in charging stations at ports
Swedish Stena Group is developing a solution to use recycled batteries in charging stations at ports...Posted: 13 days ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
NSRI develops commercialisation tool for subsea sector
The National Subsea Research Institute (NSRI) has developed a tool which provides a clear indication...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
OPT launches Subsea Battery solution
Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has launched its latest product, the Subsea Battery solution. OPT’s S...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 13 days ago
Energi Coast sets up offshore wind innovation group
North East England’s offshore wind cluster Energi Coast is launching a new Innovation Gro...Posted: 13 days ago