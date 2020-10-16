Flex LNG takes delivery of Flex Amber

October 16, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

Flex LNG, the shipping company controlled by billionaire John Fredriksen, has taken delivery of Flex Amber.

Courtesy of Flex LNG

Built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea, the tanker is capable of transporting up to 174,000 cubic meters of the chilled fuel.

It also features a dual-fuel slow-speed two-stroke engine (XDF), Flex LNG said in a statement.

Flex Amber is the sister vessel of Flex Aurora delivered on July 29, and Flex Volunteer and Flex Vigilant which are scheduled for delivery next year.

With this delivery, FLEX LNG has 10 ships on the water and another three LNG newbuildings due for delivery by the first half of 2021.