HD Hyundai-built LNG carrier reflagged to Greece

March 14, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Greece’s Capital Gas Ship Management has completed the registration process of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier to the Greek registry.

Reflagging ceremony; Source: Capital Gas Ship Management

According to Capital Gas, LNG carrier Asklipios is sailing under the Greek flag following the registration change that took place at the South Hook LNG Terminal at the UK’s port of Milford Haven.

The 2021-built vessel is an 81,451 dwt LNG carrier, constructed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. With a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters (cbm), the vessel is propelled with XDF engines.

It is said to be equipped with the latest available technologies, including an air lubrication system, increased filling limits (above 99%), and GTT’s Mark III Flex containment system.

Last August, the Greek player took delivery of three newbuild LNG carriers from South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries. The sister vessels–Assos, Apostolos, and Aktoras–have a cargo capacity of 174,000 cbm.

