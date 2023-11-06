Following BP’s exit, operatorship of giant gas discoveries changes hands, as US player takes the reins

November 6, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

U.S.-headquartered oil and gas exploration and production company Kosmos Energy has boosted its working interest and taken the operatorship helm, subject to customary government approvals, of giant gas discoveries offshore Senegal, after BP’s withdrawal from the field. This is expected to assist the American firm in advancing significant future natural gas and LNG development opportunities.

Illustration; Source: Kosmos Energy

According to Kosmos Energy, it has increased its working interest to 90% and assumed operatorship, subject to customary government approvals, of the huge Yakaar-Teranga gas field development offshore Senegal, deemed to contain one of the world’s largest gas discoveries in recent years, holding around 25 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of advantaged gas in place, with negligible carbon dioxide content and minimal impurities, reducing the need for processing ahead of transportation/liquefaction.

Andrew G. Inglis, Kosmos Energy’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Yakaar-Teranga is one of the crown jewels of Senegal’s growing energy sector and this aligned partnership allows Kosmos and Petrosen to accelerate the development of a cost-competitive gas project supporting Senegal’s goal of providing universal and reliable access to low-cost energy. The project is also expected to lower emissions by displacing heavy fuel oil in the country’s energy mix.

“In addition, the project is expected to deliver LNG export volumes to global markets, further establishing Senegal as an important and reliable supplier of energy to the world. I would like to thank Petrosen for their support to progress this opportunity. Kosmos looks forward to delivering a project that is aligned with the country’s strategic development plan, ‘Plan Sénégal Emergent,’ to drive social progress and inclusive economic growth in Senegal for many years to come.”

Furthermore, the U.S. player has been working closely with Petrosen and the government of Senegal on an innovative development concept that prioritizes cost-competitive gas to the rapidly growing domestic market, combined with an offshore LNG facility targeting exports into international markets. The currently envisioned development concept is an offshore development producing approximately 550 million standard cubic feet of gas per day with domestic gas transported via pipeline to shore and export volumes liquified on a floating LNG vessel.

Kosmos explains that the concept is now being optimized to best meet the domestic and international requirements, after which the project will move into front-end design and engineering (FEED). As concept optimization progresses, the firm’s aim is for Petrosen to participate as an equal partner in the full value chain with a greater working interest.

Moreover, the two companies plan to evaluate potential partnership strategies with the objective of creating an aligned partnership possessing the necessary upstream and midstream expertise, coupled with access to cost-effective financing and exposure to end markets.

Thierno Seydou Ly, Petrosen’s Director General, Upstream, remarked: “Yakaar-Teranga is a strategic project and a key asset for the government’s ‘gas-to-power’ and ‘gas-to-industry’ initiatives, which aim to provide affordable, abundant, and cleaner energy as part of the country’s ‘Plan Sénégal Emergent.’

“With a simplified and aligned partnership, we look forward to advancing the project, increasing Petrosen’s expertise through knowledge and skills transfer, and providing economic, social, and environmental benefits to the people of Senegal.”