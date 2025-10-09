Back to overview
Former SBM Offshore CEO joins Yinson Production board

Human Capital
October 9, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Malaysia’s Yinson Production, a subsidiary of Kuala Lumpur-based energy infrastructure and technology company Yinson, has appointed a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Netherlands-headquartered SBM Offshore to its board of directors to reinforce its growth strategy.

Bruno Chabas, Senior Independent Director; Source: Yinson Production

Given his global floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) and renewable energy leadership experience, Bruno Chabas, who holds an MBA with High Distinction from Babson College, has been picked as the latest member of Yinson Production’s board of directors, effective from October 1, 2025. He served as CEO of SBM Offshore for over a decade, from 2012 to 2024.

Chabas’ appointment is interpreted to underscore Yinson Production’s commitment to building a world-class leadership team to support its long-term growth strategy, as the firm continues to strengthen its position in the lease and operate space for floating production, storage, and offloading solutions.

Commenting on his appointment, Chabas highlighted: “I am honoured to join the Yinson Production board of directors at such a pivotal time for the company and the wider offshore energy industry.

“Yinson Production has established itself as one of the fastest-growing players in the market, with a strong reputation for reliability, innovation, and sustainable performance. I look forward to contributing my experience and insights to support the company’s next phase of growth.”

With more than three decades of experience in the offshore energy sector, Chabas previously held executive and leadership roles at Acergy, formerly Stolt Offshore and presently Subsea7, where he progressed through senior financial and operational positions across the U.S., France, and the UK before becoming Chief Operating Officer.

Lim Chern Yuan, Chairperson of the Board of Yinson Production and Group CEO of Yinson Holdings, said: “We are delighted to welcome Bruno Chabas to the Yinson Production board. His extensive leadership experience and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable as we execute on our strategic goals.”

The Malaysian giant sees Chabas’ appointment as reinforcement of its ongoing efforts to expand its capabilities, deliver industry-leading uptime and safety, and continue advancing innovative solutions that balance global energy needs with environmental sustainability.

With a current fleet of 11 vessels, Yinson Production has an orderbook of more than $19 billion until 2048 and a global presence in 11 countries. Recently, the firm’s purpose-built FPSO hull design won main scantling approval (MSA) from DNV.

