Fratelli Cosulich, RINA team up on ammonia bunker barge

November 3, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Shipping company Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore (Fratelli Cosulich) has signed a joint development project (JDP) agreement with Italian classification society RINA and Singapore-based vessel design specialist SeaTech Solutions to develop an ammonia bunker tanker design.

Under the agreement, SeaTech will focus on the ship concept development and design while RINA will verify the compliance with the applicable rules, particularly those related to the handling of ammonia.

On the other hand, Fratelli Cosulich will be in charge of providing the operational data to support and validate the suitability of the ship design for commercial operations.

Photo by: SeaTech Solutions

“Fratelli Cosulich is very happy to join forces with RINA and SeaTech on this ambitious project. Ammonia will play a fundamental role in reducing shipping emissions and we believe it is our responsibility to make shipping increasingly respectful of the environment, in the interest of future generations,” Guido Cardullo, Head of Business Development at Fratelli Cosulich commented.

Ammonia is gaining traction as one of the potential zero-carbon fuels. As a zero-carbon fuel, ammonia has an acceptable energy density and could be an economically viable option as it could be stored onboard vessels at a temperature of -33°C. There are two ways to produce carbon-free / neutral ammonia: via renewable sources such as hydrogen to get green ammonia or natural gas combined with CO2 capture to get blue ammonia.

“Green ammonia which is produced from water and air is a promising alternative zero-carbon fuel for global decarbonisation of the maritime industry,” Prabjot Singh Chopra, VP Technology of SeaTech, stated.

According to the predictions from the International Energy Agency (IEA), it will account for around 45% of global energy demand for shipping in 2050. Having available bunkering facilities such as ammonia bunker tankers will be crucial to provide confidence to the shipping industry to embrace this alternative fuel, the companies emphasized.

“Sustainability is a pillar of the RINA strategy, and the support to the shipping industry to find effective, practical and doable solutions to the air emissions challenges is a key mission of our marine team,” Giosue Vezzuto, Executive Vice President Marine at RINA noted.

In May this year, Fratelli Cosulich made its official entrance into the LNG bunkering market with the order for the construction of an LNG bunkering vessel. Finnish technology group Wärtsilä will supply a cargo handling system, while the delivery of the vessel is expected in the summer of 2023.