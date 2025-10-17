Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Second oil tanker fire in recent months leads to 10 fatalities at Indonesian shipyard

Safety
October 17, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Ten workers have lost their lives and several have sustained injuries in a fire at a floating storage and offloading (FSO) unit undergoing maintenance at a shipyard in Indonesia.

Federal II fire; Source: Lloyd's Maritime Institute via LinkedIn

As reported by the Indonesian National Police, a massive fire aboard the oil tanker Federal II at a shipyard in Batam, Indonesia, has claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 21 others.

The incident occurred on October 15, 2025, at around 4 a.m. According to the General Manager of PT ASL Shipyard, Audrie K, Federal II was scheduled to be launched on November 7, 2025.

Victims were rushed to four hospitals, with several survivors sustaining burns to over 70 to 80% of their bodies. The tragedy was the second major fire at the same shipyard this year, following a June 2025 incident when four workers died.

The 96,00 DWT Federal II is owned by PT Eastern Jason (PTEJ), a 30%-owned associated company of Singapore’s Federal International (2000). In an SGX filing, the latter reported that the FSO is currently chartered to PT Pertamina Hulu Energi OSES under a seven-year charter hire service agreement until September 2030.

