FueLNG hits a milestone with new STS LNG bunkering operation

October 12, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Seatrium Group has revealed that FueLNG, its joint venture with Shell, has achieved a significant milestone today with the 100th ship-to-ship (STS) LNG bunkering operation.

Illustration; FueLNG Bellina. Image by Keppel O&M

As informed, this was achieved during the bunkering of global mining company Anglo American’s operated vessel Ubuntu Humanity by FueLNG Bellina on October 11 at Very Large Crude Carrier Anchorage (AVLCC).

FueLNG Bellina, Singapore’s first LNG bunkering vessel, is equipped with an LNG bunkering system that can deliver LNG at a rate of up to 1,000 cubic meters per hour up to a capacity of 7,500 cubic meters, it is used to provide LNG bunkering services to vessels at the Port of Singapore.

“Seatrium, which is responsible for the design, engineering and construction of the FueLNG Bellina used in this bunkering operation, is deeply committed to working with the industry to develop sustainable solutions that contribute towards the sector’s energy transition. The successful 100th bunkering operation by FueLNG Bellina is one such example,” the company highlighted in a recent social media post.

“This achievement is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to excellence. As a trailblazer in the LNG bunkering industry, this latest achievement reaffirms our market leading position in setting new standards in LNG bunkering,” Saunak Rai, General Manager of FueLNG, said.

“Seatrium is responsible for the design, engineering and construction of the FueLNG Bellina used in this bunkering operation. FueLNG’s successful 100th STS bunkering operation reflects our collective commitment towards decarbonising maritime transportation. As a global player in the offshore, marine and energy solutions, we are deeply committed to working with the industry to develop sustainable solutions that contribute towards the sector’s energy transition,” Aziz Merchant, Executive Vice-President, Engineering and Technology & New Product Development of Seatrium and Board of Director of FueLNG added.

“We view Singapore as a pivotal location for driving the global transition in marine fuels, and we are committed to supporting it. Collaboration with local government agencies, such as the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), will continue to be vital in this journey. While achieving this milestone is significant, it’s just the beginning. As we develop bio-LNG and e-LNG solutions, we are positioning ourselves to empower our shipping customers to chart a course towards a future with net-zero emissions,” Tahir Faruqui, head of Shell Global Downstream LNG and chairman of FueLNG, said.

As the lowest carbon marine fuel available at scale today, LNG has become increasingly important in the shipping sector’s quest for net-zero emissions.

FueLNG has recently carried out the first simultaneous operations (SIMOPS) LNG bunkering for a pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) in Southeast Asia. The bunkering was performed in collaboration with oil major Shell and Japanese shipping company NYK Line.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago FueLNG, Shell conduct 1st SIMOPS LNG bunkering in Southeast Asia Posted: about 1 month ago

FueLNG Bellina refueled NYK’s pure car and truck carrier Jasmine Leader, one of the largest PCTCs in the world. The vessel was delivered to NYK in February this year.

Simultaneous operations (SIMOPS) involve bunkering together with cargo handling. The partners noted that the operation is part of their efforts to support decarbonization of the maritime industry.