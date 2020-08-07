Fugro delivers ROV survey and monitoring services for North Sea Link

August 7, 2020, by Anela Dokso

Fugro has completed a contract for Nexans to provide remotely operated vehicle (ROV) survey and monitoring support services to lay the North Sea Link cable in Norway.

National Grid NSN Link and Statnett SF are building an electricity interconnector between Kvilldal in Norway and Blyth in the UK which, on completion, will be the longest subsea interconnector in the world.

Working closely with its client Nexans, the project took 12 months of planning and preparation before Fugro provided one month of remote and crewed services to support installation of the two power cables.

The cable work platform (CWP), purpose built onsite, was mobilised with an FCV1000 work class ROV to perform touchdown monitoring during cable installation. During the cable lay, the cable’s departure angle was monitored in near real time using Fugro’s vision-based InclinoCam system, which does not require sensor packages to be fitted onto the monitored asset, making it quicker and safer than conventional monitoring systems.

Due to limited space for personnel onboard the CWP, the acquired survey Geo-data were streamed in real time to Fugro’s remote operations centre (ROC) in Aberdeen for real-time monitoring and project support, including near-real-time processing, and also to Nexans in Oslo.

Einar Betten, Nexans’ project manager, said: “Fugro performed excellent work during the challenging times of Covid-19 and in a complex technical environment.”

Alastair McKie, Fugro’s director for Positioning and Construction Support in Europe, added: “We are delighted to have worked with Nexans to help deliver this project. Our team’s extensive planning was time well invested, which kept our client on target and achieved a positive result.”