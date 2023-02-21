Fugro lands US offshore wind site survey deal

February 21, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The Netherlands-based Fugro has signed a letter of intent to optimise and perform a site characterisation programme for undisclosed offshore wind development on the U.S. East Coast.

The programme is focused on accelerating the construction and operations permitting process and represents Fugro’s latest work on the U.S. East Coast.

Fieldwork will being in the second quarter of 2023 and involves the collection of geophysical and geotechnical datasets.

Supporting site planning and engineering design, the developing ground model will be made available to the project owners in near real-time to facilitate faster decision-making by project engineers and improved collaboration with stakeholders, including regulatory agencies, the survey company said.

Community Offshore Wind, a joint venture between RWE Renewables and National Grid, awarded Fugro an offshore survey contract in November last year, to support site appraisal and concept design activities in the New York Bight.