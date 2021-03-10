Fugro on Suriname survey duty for Petronas

March 10, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Fugro is carrying out seep survey and geochemical campaign for Petronas in Block 48, offshore Suriname.

Petronas hired the Dutch-based surveyor in order to optimise future exploration activities in this frontier area.

The work, conducted from the survey vessel MV Fugro Brasilis, involves geophysical data collection; heat flow measurements; core sampling as well as onboard geochemical analyses.

The fieldwork for the campaign will run through Q1 2021. Fugro expects geochemical analyses and final reports delivery in May 2021.

Over the past 10 years, Fugro has performed more than 3 million square kilometres of seep studies.

Brian Hottman, Fugro’s director for Caribbean and Pacific South America, said:

”The Suriname-Guyana Basin is shaping up to be a world-class petroleum system, and Petronas is poised to be a major player in this region, as demonstrated by their successful results from the Sloanea-1 exploration well located in Block 52.”