Fugro performs another fully remote survey for TAQA

July 31, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro has completed another fully remote offshore survey inspection in the North Sea for the oil and gas operator TAQA Group.

Source: Fugro

Fugro completed its first fully remote offshore integrity inspections campaign in the North Sea for TAQA Netherlands at the beginning of the year using the Fugro Orca Blue Essence uncrewed surface vessel (USV) with Blue Volta electric remotely operated vehicle (eROV).

This time, the Dutch company inspected five platforms and 140 kilometers of pipeline off the coast of the Netherlands using the same USV and eROV.

“We are very pleased to have successfully concluded another uncrewed inspection round in cooperation with Fugro, using this innovative approach,” said Ennery Léon, Integrity Lead Upstream at TAQA Group.

“Deploying this best-in-class technology reflects our commitment to maintaining safety, and operational performance of our assets, and provides higher quality of pipeline data, that allows for enhanced safety and efficiency standards at our offshore sites.”

In April, Fugro announced it had completed what is said to be the world’s first fully remote ROV inspection of an offshore wind farm using the Blue Essence USV.

Speaking about other recent company-related news, it is worth noting that Fugro reported a revenue of over €1 billion for the first half of 2023, representing a 24.1% growth from €833 million in the first half of 2022, said to be due to continued high client demand in energy markets.