Fugro to explore ground conditions for future French offshore wind farms

June 29, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro has secured a contract with France’s Directorate General of Energy and Climate (DGEC) and Réseau de Transport d’Electricité (RTE) to perform a ground investigation campaign set to support the development of future wind farms in French waters.

Source: Fugro

The acquired geo-data will be used by pre-selected developers for their preliminary engineering design studies and future tenders for offshore wind projects in the South Atlantic zone of the Bay of Biscay.

Fugro said it would mobilize its newest vessel Fugro Quest in July, which will acquire geotechnical data across a 430 km2 area in a region known for its challenging offshore conditions.

The Dutch company also plans to use advanced technology, such as WISON Mk V Ecodrive, SEACALF Mk V Deep Drive and dedicated coring systems, to collect soil samples. Insights into the composition of the soil will be used to create a comprehensive ground model that will determine the ideal location and design of wind farms and offshore substations.

Denys Borel, Fugro’s Commercial Manager France said: “We are committed to supporting the growth of marine renewable energy in France, and this project perfectly aligns with our strategic vision. By actively supporting the early stages of project development, we aim to empower future developers to use the geotechnical findings effectively, optimising the design of turbine and substation foundations.”

To remind, the French government selected the areas for the implementation of two offshore wind farms off the coast of the South Atlantic in July 2022, following a public debate.

The first wind farm is set to be located off the island of Oléron more than 35 kilometers from the coast, and will have a capacity of around 1 GW. The government plans to launch a competitive dialogue with the aim of designating the winner in early 2024 and commissioning in the early 2030s.

The project will be followed by an adjacent 1 GW offshore wind farm, which could be located even further offshore.