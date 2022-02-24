Fugro to support Heerema’s offshore installation and decom operations

February 24, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Fugro has entered into a four-year global framework agreement with Heerema Marina Contractors for survey and positioning support services onboard Heerema’s heavy lift crane vessels.

Under the agreement, Fugro plans to deploy its QuickVision, 3Direct and InclinoCam vision technologies combined with remote services to optimise Heerema’s offshore installation and decommissioning campaigns across Europe, the Americas, Middle East and APAC regions.

Specifically, the geo-data services provider will assist Heerema in identifying seabed structures and debris while ensuring positioning support for installation projects.

Remote support will also enable Heerema to monitor their operations in real-time leading to faster and more informed decision making as their projects progress, Furgo explained.

Jan van Akkeren, Heerema’s director of Operations & Equipment and Technology & Heerema Simulation Centre, said: “We are pleased to partner with Fugro for our survey services. Their professionalism, experience, and ambitions fit very well with Heerema’s objectives, especially in the offshore wind market.”

“Our vision-based technologies and remote services improve staff safety, significantly reduce project complexity, accelerate turnaround times, and allow operations to be conducted in a wider weather window – critical benefits for Heerema as they complete campaigns over the next four years”, Thijs Prins, Fugro’s Service Line Director Marine Asset Integrity.

The Dutch company recently reported a revenue increase of 5.8% for the financial year 2021 compared to 2020, accompanied by a 21% revenue increase from renewables, led by buoyant offshore wind activity levels.

For 2022, Fugro expects an increase in revenue in offshore wind, infrastructure and water markets, plus modest growth in the oil & gas market, resulting in overall continued revenue growth.

