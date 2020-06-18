Fugro to support Seamec on ONGC project in India
Operations & Maintenance
Fugro has secured a three-year inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) contract with Seamec to support its asset management project for ONGC off India.
Fugro will provide Seamec with work class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services for three years from mid-June, with the option of a two-year extension.
The Seamec project involves inspection, repair and maintenance of ONGC Mumbai’s offshore assets, which comprise processing and wellhead platforms, risers, subsea pipelines, pipeline end manifolds, single buoy moorings and single point moorings.
Fugro’s ROV services will support critical IRM activities including marine growth removal, cathodic potential, and thickness measurements of jacket structures and subsea pipelines.
Naveen Mohta, president of Operations and Commercial at Seamec, said: “Fugro has been our trusted partner for a long time and we are confident that they will deliver on this contract with the expertise and reliability that we have come to expect.”
