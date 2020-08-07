Furetank launches dual-fueled newbuild

August 7, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

Sweden shipping company Furetank launched its seventh dual-fueled vessel at the Avic Dingheng Shipbuilding yard in China.

Courtesy of FKAB

The vessel will be commercially handled by Furetak and the Gothia Tanker Alliance.

The newbuild with AD0037 will be named Fure Vinga.

To remind, Furetank had previously sold the original Fure Vinga, a dual-fuel chemical tanker, to the Quebec-based Desgagnés and has since been renamed to Gaïa Desgagnés.

The new Fure Vinga designed by FKAB is an ice class 1A tanker equipped with batteries and dual-fuel engines capable of running on liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The concept named FKAB T24C1 and was developed by FKAB together with the owner Furetank.