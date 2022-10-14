Furetank sells two dual-fuel tankers

October 14, 2022, by Amir Garanovic

Swedish shipping company Furetank has sold two duel-fuel product tankers from the Vinga Series to Finnish oil refining and marketing company Neste.

Fure Valö, one of the sister vessels in Furetank’s Vinga series (Courtesy of Furetank)

Furetank has signed an agreement to sell Fure Valö and Fure Ven 17,999 dwt dual-fuel vessels to Neste.

The product tankers will be delivered in October and December 2023, when the first of the seven new-builds already ordered by Furetank and partners are scheduled to be delivered from the shipyard in Yangzhou, the company said.

Lars Höglund, CEO of Furetank, said: “It is good news for us that we can continue to advance our environmental efforts and develop new vessels. We perceive it as a great acknowledgement that yet another big player in our market and an important customer of ours chooses to invest in our ships, because of the environmental benefits they bring through reduced emissions and less noise.”

Since Furetank has a long-term contract for transporting renewable fuels for Neste, it has had the chance to evaluate the Vinga sister vessels, and according to the Swedish shipping company, they suit Neste’s profile as the company aims to become a global leader in renewable and circular solutions.

Fure Valö and Fure Ven are equipped with Wärtsilä engines, with dual-fuel capability to run on LNG/LBG.

They are designed in collaboration with FKAB Marine Design with a battery hybrid solution and several innovative features that reduce fuel and energy consumption.

This is said to extensively lower emissions of CO2, sulphur oxide, nitrogen oxide and hazardous particles.

The ships have scored the best EEDI value in their segment globally, meaning that they are the most energy efficient vessels according to the IMO, the company noted.