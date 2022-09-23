Two more dual-fuel tankers for Furetank

September 23, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Fure Valo Oslofjorden, Image by Furetank

Swedish shipping company Furetank has signed a contract for the construction of two more dual-fuel tankers.

The 17,999 dwt tankers have been ordered from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, and they are set for delivery in fall 2024 and spring 2025 respectively.

The Vinga vessels have dual-fuel capability and run on LNG/LBG. They are designed with a battery hybrid solution and several fuel-saving features, resulting in lower emissions.

According to Furetank, the ships have scored the best EEDI value in their segment globally.

The latest order pushes the ordering tally to six sister ships that have been ordered this year alone. The Vinga series has now reached 15 vessels altogether. Once delivered, they will be commercially operated by Furetank.

“The fact that we have been able to build 15 vessels of the same design shows that they fulfill a need in our market. In our view, it proves we were right to put considerable efforts and investments into an efficient and environmentally friendly design. When we replace old tankers with these top-modern ships it makes a major difference for climate, environment and human health,” says Lars Höglund, CEO of Furetank.

The new ships will also be fully equipped to operate cargo pumps with 6.6 kV high voltage shore power, in order to reduce emissions as soon as ports offer the opportunity. They have a cargo capacity of 20,306 cubic meters in 12 epoxy-coated cargo tanks, ice class 1A and an efficient cargo handling system.

Another feature is a flexible cargo pump and line arrangement ensuring safe and efficient cargo operations with reduced port turnaround time.

The latest order comes on the heels of an agreement between Furetank and Canadian Algoma Central Corporation on forming a joint venture FureBear. The JV ordered four dual-fuel product tankers from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, with delivery expected between 2023 and 2025. Upon completion, the quartet will be entered into the Gothia Tanker Alliance and operated by Furetank and trading in Northern Europe.

Furetank operates 9 owned vessels and is a founding member of the Gothia Tanker Alliance operating 40 product tankers in European waters.

