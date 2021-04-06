GAC: Two tankers run aground in Suez Canal

April 6, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Two tankers ran aground in the Suez Canal this morning, GAC Egypt informed.

One is reported to have been successfully refloated while work is continuing to refloat the second.

“As per information received, a 107,505 DWT ballast oil tanker ship with a draft of 8 metres ran aground at 132.5 km of the Suez Canal at 10:10 hours local time. The vessel was No.16 in northbound convoy which was made up of a total of 22 vessels. The 15 vessels in front of the grounded ship were not affected, but the remaining six were detained. The 105,000 DWT ballast tanker behind her also went aground, at 130 km in the Canal,” GAC Egypt said.

Based on AIS tracking, the ships in question are likely to be Italy-flagged Rumford and Greek-flagged Minerva Nike. Data from Marine Traffic shows that Rumford remains stopped in the canal, while Minerva Nike is underway using the engine.

The Suez Canal Authority has confirmed that Rumford was faced with a sudden engine failure while crossing the canal in the southern convoy.

As informed, the Suez Canal Authority tugs were engaged immediately.

Lieutenant General Rabie said that the ship continued the crossing after the crew fixed the engine, stressing that traffic in the canal was resumed with ships crossing from both directions.

“As of 13.20 hours local time, the first vessel was reported to have been refloated and expected to clear her position soon while SCA tugs were trying to help to clear the second vessel,” GAC Egypt informed.

No information about damages or pollution has been released.

Offshore Energy – Green Marine has reached out to GAC Egypt as well as the Suez Canal Authority for more information on the ships involved in the reported grounding.

The incident is being reported on the back of one of the most serious blockages of the canal caused by the giant containership Ever Given, which was wedged sideways in the waterway for six days.

The canal authority said that 84 ships crossed the canal today in both directions carrying a total of 5.3 million tons.