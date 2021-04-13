Gardline to survey German offshore wind farm

April 13, 2021, by Adnan Durakovic

UK marine survey specialist Gardline Ltd has won a contract to carry out the main geotechnical investigation at the He Dreiht offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

A geophysical and geotechnical investigation for the project site was conducted in 2010.

The target of this new investigation is to meet the governmental regulations for offshore wind farm installations according to the BSH Standard 7004, EnBW He Dreiht GmbH, the developer of the project, said.

The scope of work comprises a UXO survey, CPTu survey, sampling, offshore laboratory works, as well as reporting.

He Dreiht is located within the German Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the North Sea, about 85 kilometres north of the island Borkum and 95 kilometres west of the island Helgoland.

In April 2017, EnBW secured rights to develop the 900 MW project by placing a zero-subsidy bid in the first competitive tender in Germany. The wind farm is scheduled to be commissioned by 2025.