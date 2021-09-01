Photo: Courtesy of GasLog

Back to overview
Home Clean fuel GasLog wraps up LNGC to FSU conversion

GasLog wraps up LNGC to FSU conversion

September 1, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Greek owner and operator of LNG carriers GasLog has completed its first conversion project from an LNG carrier to a floating storage unit (FSU).

GasLog wraps up LNGC to FSU conversion
Courtesy of GasLog

The Piraeus-based shipper announced the completion of the GasLog Singapore conversion project via social media.

To clarify, the converted vessel is a 155,000 cubic metres LNG carrier from 2010.

Described as high standard and technically challenging, the FSU conversion was completed with Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine Repairs.

GasLog wraps up LNGC to FSU conversion
GasLog Singapore; Courtesy of GasLog

The delivery of GasLog Singapore took place on 7 July 2021.

Also, GasLog had signed a ten-year time charter for the FSU with Sinolam LNG Terminal.

Related Articles

The vessel is, therefore, to serve a gas-fired power project in Panama.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    Damen Shipyards Group

  • Partner

    Saltwater Engineering B.V.

  • Partner

    Alewijnse