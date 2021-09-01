GasLog wraps up LNGC to FSU conversion

September 1, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Greek owner and operator of LNG carriers GasLog has completed its first conversion project from an LNG carrier to a floating storage unit (FSU).

Courtesy of GasLog

The Piraeus-based shipper announced the completion of the GasLog Singapore conversion project via social media.

To clarify, the converted vessel is a 155,000 cubic metres LNG carrier from 2010.

Described as high standard and technically challenging, the FSU conversion was completed with Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine Repairs.

GasLog Singapore; Courtesy of GasLog

The delivery of GasLog Singapore took place on 7 July 2021.

Also, GasLog had signed a ten-year time charter for the FSU with Sinolam LNG Terminal.

The vessel is, therefore, to serve a gas-fired power project in Panama.