GasLog wraps up LNGC to FSU conversion
Greek owner and operator of LNG carriers GasLog has completed its first conversion project from an LNG carrier to a floating storage unit (FSU).
The Piraeus-based shipper announced the completion of the GasLog Singapore conversion project via social media.
To clarify, the converted vessel is a 155,000 cubic metres LNG carrier from 2010.
Described as high standard and technically challenging, the FSU conversion was completed with Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine Repairs.
The delivery of GasLog Singapore took place on 7 July 2021.
Also, GasLog had signed a ten-year time charter for the FSU with Sinolam LNG Terminal.
The vessel is, therefore, to serve a gas-fired power project in Panama.