Samsung Heavy Industries launches GasLog’s new LNG carrier

August 24, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has launched GasLog Winchester, GasLog-s LNG carrier newbuild.

Courtesy of GasLog

Greek LNG carriers operator GasLog said it held a virtual naming ceremony of GasLog Winchester on 17 August.

Samsung Heavy Industries built the 180,000 cubic meters LNG carrier, the last in a series of four vessels.

To remind, all the LNG carriers in the series will go on long-term charter to U.S. exporter Cheniere.

The vessel features WinGD’s dual-fuel propulsion and GTT’s Mark III Flex Plus containment system.

Previously, the vessel wrapped up its sea trials in July with expected delivery announced for August.