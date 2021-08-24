Samsung Heavy Industries launches GasLog’s new LNG carrier
South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has launched GasLog Winchester, GasLog-s LNG carrier newbuild.
Greek LNG carriers operator GasLog said it held a virtual naming ceremony of GasLog Winchester on 17 August.
Samsung Heavy Industries built the 180,000 cubic meters LNG carrier, the last in a series of four vessels.
To remind, all the LNG carriers in the series will go on long-term charter to U.S. exporter Cheniere.
The vessel features WinGD’s dual-fuel propulsion and GTT’s Mark III Flex Plus containment system.
Previously, the vessel wrapped up its sea trials in July with expected delivery announced for August.