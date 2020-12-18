Gasum, UECC conduct first ship-to-ship LNG-LBG blend bunkering

December 18, 2020, by Bojan Lepic

The Nordic energy company Gasum has performed its first ship-to-ship LNG-LBG blend bunkering to a cargo vessel.

Gasum said on Friday that the bunkering was conducted by its liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker vessel Coralius at anchorage outside the port of Gothenburg in Sweden on Wednesday, 16 December.

A fuel blend consisting of LNG and 10 per cent renewable liquefied biogas (LBG) was supplied to M/V Auto Energy, a dual fuel LNG pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) operated by United European Car Carriers (UECC).

Gasum added that UECC, a short sea roll-on-roll-off ship owner and operator, was taking concrete action to lower their emissions by using a blend of LNG and LBG provided by the Nordic company in their PCTC.

M/V Auto Energy next to the Coralius; Courtesy of Gasum

UECC’s vessel is the first vessel of its kind to bunker renewable fuel at anchorage ship-to-ship. The bunkering, performed by Gasum’s bunker vessel Coralius, is the first to supply a seagoing vessel with a blend of LNG and LBG.

According to the company, the fuel blend lowers the vessel’s CO2 emissions even more than the already lowered CO2 reduction by using LNG compared to conventional fuel. Gasum further stated that UECC had been actively exploring alternative fuel options and working towards decarbonisation of cargo transport on sea.

Glenn Edvardsen, CEO in UECC, said: “With this delivery, UECC further positions itself in the front of the market by demonstrating a bold commitment to the increased uptake of renewable fuels. We have made a significant investment in a pioneering solution that recognises our customers desire for a sustainable logistics partner.

“We choose this path because we believe in taking the initiative and signify to the market that it’s possible to transport your cargo carbon neutrally with UECC”.

Gasum also said that LNG was rapidly becoming the most commonly used alternative to traditional fuels in maritime transport. Using LNG reduces local air pollution and carbon emissions significantly compared to different oil products and coal.

Switching to LNG completely removes SOx and particles and reduces NOx emissions by up to 85 per cent. Also, LNG reduces CO2 emissions by up to 21 per cent. LNG is also interchangeable with LBG which means that the two gases can be mixed.

Renewable and sustainable LBG does not add any new CO2 into the atmosphere and thus it reduces greenhouse gas emissions even further. LBG emits close to zero NOx and SOx, and no particulate matter. Gasum’s fleet of supply vessels can provide nearly every required percentage of LBG blended with LNG.

Jacob Granqvist, maritime sales director from Gasum, added: “We are very excited to see our first ship-to-ship bunkering with the blend of LNG and LBG go smoothly. We can now perform ship-to-ship bunkering with different blends of LNG and LBG which will open new possibilities for our clients as well as for us to go forward in decarbonizing maritime transport”.