Gasunie leases 2nd FSRU for Eemshaven from New Fortress

May 10, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Dutch gas infrastructure firm Gasunie has chartered the second FSRU for the LNG import terminal at Eemshaven, this time from the U.S. gas-to-power developer New Fortress Energy.

Illustration only; Courtesy of NFE

Gasunie signed a binding contract for the lease of a floating LNG installation (FSRU) from New Fortress Energy. Over the next five years, the vessel will convert LNG into gas in Eemshaven in Groningen, Netherlands. The FSRU will arrive in August.

At the end of April, Gasunie contracted the FSRU S188 from the Belgian shipping company Exmar. This vessel will also arrive in Eemshaven in August.

Gasunie subsidiary EemsEnergy Terminal BV is expanding its new LNG terminal with this second FSRU. This will increase its capacity to eight billion cubic meters of LNG.

As soon as the two FSRUs have been moored, technical preparation will follow. Then, the connection to the existing gas network in Eemshaven will be wrapped-up and finally, the supply of LNG will be available.

Both FSRUs will be operational this fall, according to Gasunie.

Gasunie Transport Services will further transport gas in the Netherlands via the national gas pipeline network.

In addition, the existing Gate terminal at Rotterdam’s Maasvlakte will also adapt to increase LNG processing capacity. Together, Eemshaven and Rotterdam will then be able to double the Netherlands’ capacity.