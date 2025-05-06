Aerial view of an LNG terminal
Home Fossil Energy Permitting starts for Netherlands’ third LNG terminal

Permitting starts for Netherlands’ third LNG terminal

Project & Tenders
May 6, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Dutch energy infrastructure company VTTI and Norwegian owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), Höegh Evi, have officially launched the permitting process for the Netherlands’ proposed new LNG terminal.

Gate terminal; Source: Gate terminal

As disclosed by VTTI, the formal start of the permitting process for what is said to be a project of strategic interest for the Dutch Government, the Zeeland Energy Terminal (ZET), was marked with the publication of the Notification of intent and proposal for participation by the Dutch Ministry of Climate and Green Growth on May 2, 2025. This is interpreted as a major step towards strengthening the country’s energy infrastructure. 

ZET will feature an FSRU that will be permanently moored to a jetty or quay and connected to a pipeline to transport natural gas to the hinterland. The proposed locations for the energy terminal are Sloehaven in the Vlissingen port area or Braakmanhaven in the Terneuzen port area in Zeeland in the Netherlands.

VTTI signed an agreement with Höegh Evi, known as Höegh LNG at the time, to study options to develop and operate the FSRU-based terminal in late 2023.

The operations at ZET are scheduled to start by 2028/2029, ensuring what the Dutch player says is greater energy resilience and supporting the transition to a more secure and affordable energy future. Once the initial permitting step is completed, an open season for interested market participants is planned to follow in Q4 2025.

The new terminal is anticipated to complement the country’s two existing LNG import terminals: the Gate terminal in Maasvlakte, Rotterdam, and the EemsEnergy Terminal in Eemshaven, Groningen. Both are joint ventures between Gasunie and Vopak.

By constructing a new LNG import terminal in Zeeland, VTTI and Höegh Evi aim to diversify energy supply methods and improve energy security and competition.

As for the existing terminals, the Gate terminal is in the process of capacity expansion thanks to the construction of a fourth tank, and the EemsEnergy Terminal is in the process of determining whether the terminal should be kept in operation beyond 2027.

