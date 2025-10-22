Back to overview
Tersan Shipyard starts building next zero-emission autonomous ferry for Fjord1

October 22, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian ferry operator Fjord1 AS and Türkiye’s Tersan Shipyard have marked the beginning of the construction of another battery-powered, autonomous double-ended ferry.

A steel cutting ceremony for the vessel NB1137 was held on October 20, according to the shipbuilder’s social media update.

The zero-emission ferry is part of Fjord1’s four-unit order from early 2024. Said to be the world’s first, the new ferries are expected to “revolutionize coastal transport, combining efficiency, safety, and innovation”.

Germany’s propulsion system manufacturer Schottel will provide two electrically driven EcoPellers for each of the 120-meter-long and 18.6-meter-wide vessels. 

The battery-powered double-ended ferries will incorporate autonomous navigation and a high degree of automation of vessel functions to replace manual operations.

The construction of the first vessel from the batch began in October 2024. The newbuilds are scheduled for delivery during the first half of 2026.

Once operational, they will serve the route between Lavik and Oppedal in Norway.

