GCMD, GSBN pen partnership agreement to accelerate decarbonisation

June 6, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN), an independent not-for-profit technology consortium, has signed a knowledge partnership agreement with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) to accelerate decarbonisation in the shipping sector.

GCMD

As explained, the partnership aims to help bridge the transparency gap between digitalisation and decarbonisation by enabling the secure and scalable exchange of data pertaining to decarbonisation initiatives.

Decarbonising the global shipping industry is estimated to require between US$1 trillion to US$1.4 trillion in investment.

To bridge this gap and successfully achieve a low-carbon future there are many challenges that need to be addressed and choices that need to be made.

Core to this is a need to accurately measure and track emissions reduction data across the supply chain to ensure compliance, access to green financing as well as provide accountability of decarbonisation investments.

Under this partnership agreement, GCMD and GSBN will collaborate to identify use cases and co-design corresponding studies and pilots to demonstrate the effectiveness of using a blockchain platform to enable decarbonisation of the maritime sector at scale. Many platforms in the market host data collected from segments within the supply value chain for specific purpose.

However, this results in data siloes. A data infrastructure like GSBN can integrate data across the supply value chain from stakeholders, including shipping lines and terminals, to inform decision making and thus accelerate maritime decarbonisation.

“To successfully achieve decarbonisation there must be choice and trust. Shipping lines and their customers want to have the choice of different alternative fuels and solutions. Given the substantial investment and resources that go behind these initiatives, there is an increasing need for trusted, granular data to support decision making and prove claims of sustainable shipping. By combining GCMD’s work in driving decarbonisation with our trusted data infrastructure, we can together accelerate and empower the shift towards a low carbon future in shipping,” Bertrand Chen, CEO at GSBN, said.

“We are excited to have GSBN come onboard as a Knowledge Partner. GCMD recognises the importance of data security and trust to improve decision-making, attract investment, and ultimately accelerate decarbonisation of the industry. GSBN’s specialisation in data infrastructure complements our domain and technical expertise in decarbonisation, the combination of which will increase transparency and build stakeholder confidence in our collective journey towards zero-carbon shipping,” Lynn Loo, CEO at GCMD, added.

Recently, Singapore-based shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) joined GSBN to boost digitalisation in shipping.

